MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.90

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.90 and traded as high as $52.44. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 62,521 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTY shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.48.

About MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

