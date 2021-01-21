Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $234.00

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $234.00, but opened at $224.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $224.00, with a volume of 617 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £134.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.