Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to $12.25

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $11.25 to $12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s previous close.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

MLLGF stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

