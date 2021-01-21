Murphy Oil (MUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

