MyBit Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One MyBit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyBit has a market capitalization of $170,692.26 and approximately $172.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyBit has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyBit Profile

MYB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

MyBit Coin Trading

MyBit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

