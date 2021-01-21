Nancy Louise Hill Sells 25,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nancy Louise Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Nancy Louise Hill sold 57,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $3,631,470.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Nancy Louise Hill sold 40,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,360,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. 583,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,069. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

