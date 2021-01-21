Nano Price Down 13.3% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00009430 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $384.04 million and approximately $49.40 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,564.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.57 or 0.03620427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00420498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.01359569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00577572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.00425546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00276916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023208 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.