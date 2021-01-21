Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) (CVE:NTS) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) (CVE:NTS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.45. Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 12,703 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of C$31.92 million and a P/E ratio of -18.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42.

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

