National Bank Financial Boosts Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$32.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.35.

TSE:GWO opened at C$30.98 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$18.88 and a one year high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 21.55 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$627,338.25. Also, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,345.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

