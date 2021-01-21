National Bank Financial Boosts NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$33.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian boosted their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NFI stock opened at C$31.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.85. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$33.94.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -37.35%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

