National Bank Financial Weighs in on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) stock opened at C$37.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.19. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.73 and a 52 week high of C$46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.24 million and a PE ratio of 104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

