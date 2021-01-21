National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.45

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.45 and traded as high as $73.61. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) shares last traded at $73.51, with a volume of 1,550,794 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$72.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

