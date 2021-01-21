National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $143,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 413.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $253,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

