NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBSPF. HSBC downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Investec downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group has an average rating of Hold.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of RBSPF stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.