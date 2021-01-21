nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Major Shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $7,347,289.00.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $21,912,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $14,004,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

