Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells $268,602.04 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.50 on Thursday, reaching $579.84. 11,650,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.50 and its 200-day moving average is $502.77. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 42.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

