Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $485.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $412.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $572.97.

Netflix stock opened at $586.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.77. The company has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Netflix by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

