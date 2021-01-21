Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $586.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $525.00 to $586.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $572.97.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $586.34 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.50 and a 200 day moving average of $502.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

