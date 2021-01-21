Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $675.00 Price Target at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $572.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $586.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.77. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

