Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.97-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.129-7.129 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Netflix also updated its Q1 guidance to approx $2.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $586.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.77. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $572.97.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

