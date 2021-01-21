Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $580.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $572.97.

NFLX stock opened at $586.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.77. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

