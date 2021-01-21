Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $572.97.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $586.34 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.