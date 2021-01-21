Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $650.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $540.00.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $572.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $586.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

