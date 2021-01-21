NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 781 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,658.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,880.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $60,261.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $53,889.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $48,450.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $48,480.00.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 356,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 29.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 546.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 60,073 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.