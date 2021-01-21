NetScout Systems (NTCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.