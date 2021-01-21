Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Raised to $27.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Neuronetics stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $5,173,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $1,100,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

