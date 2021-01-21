New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

