New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.61 Million

Brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to announce sales of $65.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.99 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $73.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $271.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.56 million to $271.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $261.83 million to $268.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 576,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,639. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.82 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $146,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 267.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

