Newman & Schimel LLC Buys Shares of 7,028 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.26. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,175. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

