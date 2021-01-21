Newman & Schimel LLC Invests $436,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in The Hackett Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Hackett Group by 1,307.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

