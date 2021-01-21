Newman & Schimel LLC Invests $5.61 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 405,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,983. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54.

