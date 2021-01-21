Newman & Schimel LLC Purchases Shares of 983 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,785,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.07. 22,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.52 and its 200-day moving average is $233.03. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $259.47.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

