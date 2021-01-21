Newman & Schimel LLC Takes $557,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Accenture accounts for 0.5% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Accenture by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,495. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.90. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $252,208.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,754.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,714,165 shares of company stock valued at $154,647,418 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

