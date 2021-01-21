Newton Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $230,729.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00125125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00074743 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00278612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00067519 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.