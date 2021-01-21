NextCapital Advisers Inc. Sells 109,571 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,571 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.6% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $251,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,800 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,906 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,240,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 564,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,870,582. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07.

