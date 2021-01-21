NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.44. 2,917,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,547,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

