NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.02

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at about $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 83,185 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 17.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

