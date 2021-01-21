Nidec Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nidec in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma forecasts that the industrial goods maker will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nidec’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NJDCY stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Nidec has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.