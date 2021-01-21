Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Up 7.6%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $46.93. Approximately 1,647,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,213,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 151.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 1,041,286 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 150,020 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

