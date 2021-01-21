NIX (NIX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One NIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $42,800.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,409.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.38 or 0.03780338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00420081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.73 or 0.01396795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00587234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00434427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00282102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00023571 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,584,828 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

