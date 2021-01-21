Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE NOAH opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. Noah has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Noah announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the third quarter worth $245,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

