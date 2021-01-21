Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

NDSN stock opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.14 and a 200-day moving average of $197.04.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 84,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.