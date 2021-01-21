Northcoast Research Upgrades CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to “Buy”

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in CarMax by 153.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

