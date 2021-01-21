Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Down 6.2%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.85. 1,062,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,146,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $497.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.