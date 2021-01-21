Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Upgraded by CSFB to “Outperform”

CSFB upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$56.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$47.50.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.70.

TSE NPI opened at C$48.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$50.98.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

