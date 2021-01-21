Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Rating Reiterated by Scotia Howard Weill

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Scotia Howard Weill in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC downgraded Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NPIFF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

