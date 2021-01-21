Northstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 56,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,867. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $166.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $144.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.