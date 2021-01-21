Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after buying an additional 691,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,655,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.80. 201,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,713. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

