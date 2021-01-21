Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. CX Institutional grew its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.68. 6,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

