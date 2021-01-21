Northstar Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,475 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $192.38. The company had a trading volume of 122,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average is $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

